Ragging: 5 of VTM NSS College in Kerala booked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala police have registered a case against five senior students of VTM NSS College at Dhanuvachapuram near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly ragging a 19-year-old. The action is taken based on a complaint filed by the father of the victim, B R Neeraj, a first-year BA Economics student at the college. As per the complaint, the students took Neeraj to a secluded area of the campus and brutally assaulted him during lunch break on Thursday. They also captured his pictures after stripping him.

The quintet kicked him on his chest and genitals after pushing him to the ground. A probe is on to verify the veracity of the complaint. The police will investigate whether the incident involved campus politics. The statement of the victim has been recorded, and the senior students will be summoned soon.

Reportedly, the student was attacked by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) activists of the college after he refused to participate in a programme. However, the victim has not revealed if the activists were involved in the incident.

Neeraj has filed a complaint against the senior students with the college principal. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Parassala.

“We have received a report from the principal, and it will be produced before the court. Prima facie, we need to check whether it is a case of ragging. We do not know the involvement of campus politics in the case. It is learnt that the accused students had no previous enmity with the victim. A case is registered based on the complaint and letter from the college principal. However, action will be taken based on the statements of both the parties,” said Rajesh R, Parassala sub-inspector.

