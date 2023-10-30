Kattakada constituency in Thiruvananthapuram wants to go litigation-free tag ‘in a few yrs’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kattakada assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram is aiming to become litigation-free in a few years. Kattakada MLA I B Sathish said the goal was part of a larger programme that also involves legal literacy and awareness of the Constitution.

The pilot phase of the initiative was started with a Lok Adalat at Vilappil panchayat. He expects the panchayat to achieve the litigation-free tag by March 2024. “The pilot phase was held in the two wards of Vilappil panchayat- Padavancode and Peyad. Of the total 90 cases considered in the adalat, 30 were disposed of. The response was encouraging,” he told TNIE. The adalat is being conducted with the support of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Students and faculty members of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, have been helping the legislator for the programme’s implementation. The cases considered in the pilot phase were identified by the students through door-to-door surveys in the wards and panchayat members. College assistant professor Safi Mohan M R led the team from his college. Legislative secretary A M Basheer inaugurated the adalat. DLSA secretary Shamnad S delivered the keynote address.

College principal Meena Kumary S welcomed the gathering. Teachers Saleena U and Deepthi Soman, and Legal Aid Clinic convenors Aravind and Kavya P Hari spoke. Door-to-door campaigns would also be held as part of the awareness programme, Sathish said. “Ignorance or disregard to constitutional values are to be blamed on the many challenges faced by the country. Awareness of constitution will help people make wise decisions, including political choices,” he said.

