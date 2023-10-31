Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

48-year-old woman dies in road accident

Published: 31st October 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP))

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 48-year-old woman who was riding pillion on her husband’s two-wheeler died in a road accident near Killipalam in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rekha, a resident of Karimadom colony. 

A source said the accident occurred around 3 pm when the two-wheeler ridden by Rekha’s husband Kumar was hit by a tipper lorry. The Karamana police said the couple was on their way to their relatives to invite them to their son’s wedding when the mishap occurred. 

They were travelling towards Karamana when a lorry that was also heading in the same direction rammed the rear of the two-wheeler. Rekha sustained head injuries in the accident and died on the spot, while Kumar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The police have registered a case against the lorry driver for causing death by negligence.

