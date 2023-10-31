Focus on constituencies, raise people’s issues: Nadda tells cadre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP president J P Nadda has asked party leaders and workers to focus on parliament constituencies and bring people’s issues to the fore. While speaking at the BJP state leadership meet, he appealed to the leaders to engage more deeply in each constituency.

“The leaders should raise more people’s issues with the aim of local self-government and state assembly elections rather than limiting them to Lok Sabha elections. They should intervene in all the issues facing the people in the respective constituencies,” he said.

Nadda congratulated the state leadership for the workers’ participation in the state secretariat blockade held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He cautioned the leaders about the attempts of the UDF and the LDF to foil BJP’s chances.

“We will fight this out. For that, we have to gain the confidence of the people. BJP respects Christians and all sections of society. The BJP national leadership is giving Kerala representation in the form of Rajya Sabha MP, berths in the central ministry and different boards. Now, it has become the responsibility of the cadre to work hard and take on the challenges,” Nadda said.

The BJP state leadership has decided to organise 2,000 ‘jan panchayats’ -- public meetings at the village and area levels. The ‘jan panchayat’ is organised to bring to the attention of the public various Union government schemes implemented in the state.

The leadership will also bring in the beneficiaries. This will be followed by a ‘stree sakthi’ programme with the participation of one lakh women from Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur. The programme will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur in the last week of November. The final date will be fixed later. The leadership meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the presence of J P Nadda, has decided to start the preparatory work for the Lok Sabha elections.

