Keraleeyam: Elaborate traffic arrangements, free e-buses for visitors

Published: 31st October 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

General Education Minister V Sivankutty flags off the Kudumbashree ‘Kalajadha’ as part of the promotion of Keraleeyam 2023 which is set to begin on November 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Ahead of the Keraleeyam 2023 event scheduled from November 1 to 7, the state government has announced comprehensive traffic measures in the city, primarily from Kowdiar to East Fort, the main venues for the event, between 6 pm and 10 pm. General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Transport Minister Antony Raju confirmed that KSRTC would arrange special electric buses, providing free transport for attendees.

“We will enforce traffic restrictions from Vellayambalam to GPO. KSRTC has organised 20 electric Swift buses to offer free travel for visitors, linking various venues within Keraleeyam. Only electric swift buses, vehicles with special passes, ambulances, and emergency services will be permitted to operate in this designated area. KSRTC will charge Rs 10 for round trips from the assigned 20 parking areas,”said the ministers on Monday.    

Partial traffic restrictions will apply from Kowdiar to Vellayambalam, with no parking allowed outside the designated areas. Private vehicles will only be permitted to pass through specific routes. Vehicles from the side can cross the road via the War Memorial at Palayam and proceed towards Panchapura-Bakery Junction-Thampanoor.

