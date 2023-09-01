Electric hoverboards to patrol busy streets in T’Puram city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have introduced electric hoverboards to carry out patrolling in busy streets and narrow alleys. Four hoverboards will be put to use by the department for crowd control and overall monitoring in the first-phase.

Ten more hoverboards will be added to the city police inventory in the later phase. City Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the hoverboards will be used for the Onam week celebrations first.

“We will use the hoverboards in areas where pedestrian traffic is high. Areas like Manaveeyam veedhi, Chalai market and East Fort are the spots which we have identified for deploying the hoverboards,” he said.

The hoverboard comprises two wheels, a handle and a platform for the cops to stand. The apparatus has a self-balancing feature that will allow the cops to use it even in narrow alleys.

The commissioner said hoverboards will be extremely useful in areas that cannot be accessed by the twowheelers and four-wheelers of the department.

The police decided to introduce hoverboards as part of the modernisation of the force. The pilot project was successfully implemented in Kochi last year.

