Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Electric hoverboards to patrol busy streets in T’Puram city

The hoverboard comprises two wheels, a handle and a platform for the cops to stand.

Published: 01st September 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju riding a hoverboard ahead of its introduction into the police arsenal.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have introduced electric hoverboards to carry out patrolling in busy streets and narrow alleys. Four hoverboards will be put to use by the department for crowd control and overall monitoring in the first-phase.

Ten more hoverboards will be added to the city police inventory in the later phase. City Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the hoverboards will be used for the Onam week celebrations first.

“We will use the hoverboards in areas where pedestrian traffic is high. Areas like Manaveeyam veedhi, Chalai market and East Fort are the spots which we have identified for deploying the hoverboards,” he said.

The hoverboard comprises two wheels, a handle and a platform for the cops to stand. The apparatus has a self-balancing feature that will allow the cops to use it even in narrow alleys.

The commissioner said hoverboards will be extremely useful in areas that cannot be accessed by the twowheelers and four-wheelers of the department.

The police decided to introduce hoverboards as part of the modernisation of the force. The pilot project was successfully implemented in Kochi last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hoverboards C H Nagaraju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp