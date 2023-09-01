Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan assumes command of Army’s apex hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has assumed the command of the Army Hospital Research and Referral, the apex flagship medical care centre for the armed forces, in Delhi. He was working earlier as the Director General of Hospital Services (Armed Forces) and was the first Keralite to hold the post.

He commanded a multi-speciality hospital in Pathankot (Punjab) and the super-speciality Command Hospital in Kolkata, during the pandemic.

Ajith is an accomplished head and neck Oncosurgeon and was trained at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. He headed the department of ENT-head and neck surgery at Command Hospital (Eastern Command), Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment, Army College of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and the RR Hospital. He was also the professor and head (ENT-HNS) at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

An alumnus of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Ajith was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in April 1987. He was born to Nilakantan Nair (late) who retired as Senior Accts Officer, AG’s office, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kanakavally Amma, who was the principal of MG College in Thiruvananthapuram and other NSS colleges, at Shastri Nagar in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram.

