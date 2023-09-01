Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram DCC to accord reception to Tharoor

Neither Tharoor nor Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan have been named star campaigners for Puthuppally by the Congress state and national leaderships.

Published: 01st September 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

MP Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Congress Committee (DCC) will accord a grand reception to MP Shashi Tharoor at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday when he reaches his constituency for the first time after getting a berth in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). DCC president Palode Ravi told TNIE that after reception at the airport at 6pm, the three-time MP will visit the committee office at Bakery Junction. “Tharoor will then leave for Indira Bhavan.

He was planning to meet CWC leader A K Antony in the evening. However, since the Congress veteran will be in Puthuppally campaigning for Chandy Oommen, Tharoor will meet him at his home ‘Eswara Vilasam’ the next day. Tharoor is scheduled to hold a road show in Puthuppally on Saturday as part of campaigning for Chandy Oommen,” Ravi said.

Neither Tharoor nor Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan have been named star campaigners for Puthuppally by the Congress state and national leaderships.

Unfazed, the duo has decided to campaign for Chandy Oommen. The election committee has made arrangements for campaigning by Muraleedharan on Friday. He will attend two family meetings and a public programme in Puthuppally. Antony is scheduled to take part in public meetings in Puthuppally and Ayarkunnam panchayats on Friday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Shashi Tharoor District Congress Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp