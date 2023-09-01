Thiruvananthapuram DCC to accord reception to Tharoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Congress Committee (DCC) will accord a grand reception to MP Shashi Tharoor at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday when he reaches his constituency for the first time after getting a berth in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). DCC president Palode Ravi told TNIE that after reception at the airport at 6pm, the three-time MP will visit the committee office at Bakery Junction. “Tharoor will then leave for Indira Bhavan.

He was planning to meet CWC leader A K Antony in the evening. However, since the Congress veteran will be in Puthuppally campaigning for Chandy Oommen, Tharoor will meet him at his home ‘Eswara Vilasam’ the next day. Tharoor is scheduled to hold a road show in Puthuppally on Saturday as part of campaigning for Chandy Oommen,” Ravi said.

Neither Tharoor nor Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan have been named star campaigners for Puthuppally by the Congress state and national leaderships.

Unfazed, the duo has decided to campaign for Chandy Oommen. The election committee has made arrangements for campaigning by Muraleedharan on Friday. He will attend two family meetings and a public programme in Puthuppally. Antony is scheduled to take part in public meetings in Puthuppally and Ayarkunnam panchayats on Friday evening.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Congress Committee (DCC) will accord a grand reception to MP Shashi Tharoor at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday when he reaches his constituency for the first time after getting a berth in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). DCC president Palode Ravi told TNIE that after reception at the airport at 6pm, the three-time MP will visit the committee office at Bakery Junction. “Tharoor will then leave for Indira Bhavan. He was planning to meet CWC leader A K Antony in the evening. However, since the Congress veteran will be in Puthuppally campaigning for Chandy Oommen, Tharoor will meet him at his home ‘Eswara Vilasam’ the next day. Tharoor is scheduled to hold a road show in Puthuppally on Saturday as part of campaigning for Chandy Oommen,” Ravi said. Neither Tharoor nor Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan have been named star campaigners for Puthuppally by the Congress state and national leaderships.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Unfazed, the duo has decided to campaign for Chandy Oommen. The election committee has made arrangements for campaigning by Muraleedharan on Friday. He will attend two family meetings and a public programme in Puthuppally. Antony is scheduled to take part in public meetings in Puthuppally and Ayarkunnam panchayats on Friday evening.