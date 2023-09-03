Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Aparna’s death: Mother puts blame on son-in-law

Beena told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that Sanjith should be detained and accused him of abetment to suicide.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after television actor Aparna Nair was found hanging at her residence in Karamana, her mother Beena alleged that her daughter was subjected to mental torture by her husband Sanjith. Beena told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that Sanjith should be detained and accused him of abetment to suicide.

She said Aparna had a chat with her over video call a few minutes before she killed herself. During the conversation, Aparna allegedly told her mother that she could not tolerate Sanjith’s mental torture anymore. Sanjith found Beena hanging in the room 30 minutes after the call.

Meanwhile, Sanjith told reporters that he is innocent and does not know the reason for Aparna’s extreme step. Karaman Inspector P S Sujith said they will record Beena’s statement within two days.

“After recording the statement, if we find anything credible with substantial evidence, we will register a case against Sanjith,” he said.

