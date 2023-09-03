Kerala: Miscreant terrorises elderly couple as police arrive late

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elderly couple residing in PTP Nagar endured a terrifying ordeal for about 45 minutes when a stranger with bloody hands attempted to force his way into their home on Saturday. Despite the couple seeking assistance from the local police and the police control room, the officers failed to arrive promptly, leaving the couple traumatised.

The incident occurred at 2.45 pm at the residence of K Kunhikrishnan, 77, a retired director of Doordarshan Kendra. Kunhikrishnan said the stranger, who spoke in Tamil and partially in Malayalam, entered his property by jumping over the compound wall. The maid working in the kitchen noticed him and quickly locked the kitchen door.

The stranger informed the maid that he was fleeing from someone named Fani Suni, who intended to harm him. The stranger attempted to break the front door and window. Kunhikrishnan’s wife got scared and screamed. Though Kunhikrishnan tried to chase him away, the stranger persisted in his actions. His hand bore bloodstains, and one of his hands was bandaged.

Finally, after 45 minutes, the Vattiyoorkavu police arrived. However, they placed him in an autorickshaw and instructed him to leave without taking any further action.

“It is a serious lapse on the part of the police. So, who will protect elderly people who find themselves in trouble like this ? ” asked Kunhikrishnan.

“Although our numbers were limited, we went there and removed him. He was mentally unstable and had intruded into two to three houses nearby,” the police said.

