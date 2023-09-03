Onam fete concludes with colourful pageantry in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week-long Onam celebration, organised by the State Tourism Department, came to a vibrant conclusion on Saturday with a colourful pageant. Hundreds gathered along the Kowdiar- East Fort stretch, lining the sidewalks, medians, and buildings, eager to catch a glimpse of the spectacular procession and captivating floats. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurated the procession at Manaveeyam Veedhi at 5 pm, with Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas in attendance. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family were also present at the VIP pavilion near Manaveeyam Veedhi to witness the procession.

The festive spirit began in the afternoon as people of all ages flocked to the city to witness the colourful procession. Despite initial concerns of rain, the weather remained favourable throughout the entire procession. As the procession entered Palayam at East Fort, families, youngsters, and children could be seen sitting along the sidewalks and even on walls for several hours, eager to witness the splendid floats and performances by artists. Nearly 100 tableaux from Central and State Departments, as well as public and private institutions, added to the grandeur of the procession. Notable floats included ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3, the Arikomban float from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, representations from the Kerala Police, and the Motor Vehicle Department.

The CRPF personnel led the procession, showcasing musical talents and colourful parasols, followed by a police band and mounted police. Colourful floats featured themes related to pressing issues in the state, including the fire department’s representation of firefighting at Brahmapuram, environmental protection, eco-friendly vehicles, and women’s empowerment. The highlight of this year’s pageant was the display of art forms from 14 different states.

Over 1,700 police personnel were deployed at various points as part of security measures. The procession route was divided into 20 zones, with assistant police commissioners overseeing each zone. The pageant was followed by a closing ceremony at the Nishagandhi auditorium. Riyas inaugurated the valedictory function at 7.30 pm. The closing ceremony was graced by actors Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, and Antony Varghese (Pepe), who entertained the audience. The highlight of the evening was a performance by playback singer Harisankar’s music band. Prizes were also awarded to the winners of various competitions held as part of the Onam celebrations. Last year, there was controversy surrounding the Governor’s non-invitation to the flagging-off ceremony. However, this year, the state government resolved the matter well in advance and extended an invitation to the Governor, ensuring his participation in the event.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week-long Onam celebration, organised by the State Tourism Department, came to a vibrant conclusion on Saturday with a colourful pageant. Hundreds gathered along the Kowdiar- East Fort stretch, lining the sidewalks, medians, and buildings, eager to catch a glimpse of the spectacular procession and captivating floats. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurated the procession at Manaveeyam Veedhi at 5 pm, with Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas in attendance. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family were also present at the VIP pavilion near Manaveeyam Veedhi to witness the procession. The festive spirit began in the afternoon as people of all ages flocked to the city to witness the colourful procession. Despite initial concerns of rain, the weather remained favourable throughout the entire procession. As the procession entered Palayam at East Fort, families, youngsters, and children could be seen sitting along the sidewalks and even on walls for several hours, eager to witness the splendid floats and performances by artists. Nearly 100 tableaux from Central and State Departments, as well as public and private institutions, added to the grandeur of the procession. Notable floats included ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3, the Arikomban float from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, representations from the Kerala Police, and the Motor Vehicle Department. The CRPF personnel led the procession, showcasing musical talents and colourful parasols, followed by a police band and mounted police. Colourful floats featured themes related to pressing issues in the state, including the fire department’s representation of firefighting at Brahmapuram, environmental protection, eco-friendly vehicles, and women’s empowerment. The highlight of this year’s pageant was the display of art forms from 14 different states.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Over 1,700 police personnel were deployed at various points as part of security measures. The procession route was divided into 20 zones, with assistant police commissioners overseeing each zone. The pageant was followed by a closing ceremony at the Nishagandhi auditorium. Riyas inaugurated the valedictory function at 7.30 pm. The closing ceremony was graced by actors Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, and Antony Varghese (Pepe), who entertained the audience. The highlight of the evening was a performance by playback singer Harisankar’s music band. Prizes were also awarded to the winners of various competitions held as part of the Onam celebrations. Last year, there was controversy surrounding the Governor’s non-invitation to the flagging-off ceremony. However, this year, the state government resolved the matter well in advance and extended an invitation to the Governor, ensuring his participation in the event.