District receives moderate rain, gusty wind uproots trees

A major disaster was averted after a big tree fell on the road at Vellayambalam junction towards Kowdiar when the traffic signal turned red.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel cutting off a big tree that fell on the road following rain at Vellayambalam junction on Sunday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday received moderate and isolated rainfall accompanied by gusty wind and high tide. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has declared a yellow alert in the district until Sunday.

However, high-range areas such as Amboori, Neyyar Dam, Nedumanagd and Palode received heavy rainfall. In the wind that lashed the city around 3.15 pm, many trees got uprooted at various places. A major disaster was averted after a big tree fell on the road at Vellayambalam junction towards Kowdiar when the traffic signal turned red.

Subsequently, traffic at the junction came to a standstill for hours. Later, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the spot and cut off the branches, paving the way for the traffic. Trees got uprooted at All Saints Junction and Palkulangara, too.  

As per the details available with the District Disaster Management Authority, trees, branches, and electric posts fell in many places, especially in hilly areas. Electric posts also fell at various parts of the district which led to power interruption for several hours.

With a rain alert, the district administration prohibited visits to Ponmudi, Kallar, Meenmutty, and Mankayam. Fishermen were also instructed not to venture into the sea until further notice.

The DMO said that necessary arrangements have been made to meet emergencies. According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in southern districts until Thursday as a deep depression will be formed in the Bay of Bengal on Monday or Tuesday.

Heavy rain till Thursday

According to the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in southern districts until Thursday as a deep depression will be formed in the Bay of Bengal on Monday or Tuesday

