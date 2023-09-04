Timely detection pivotal in managing rheumatic conditions, say Rheumatologists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rheumatologists across the country emphasised the importance of early detection in effectively managing rheumatic conditions, during the South India Rheumatologists Conference held at Thiruvananthapuram.

The conference discussed the increasing prevalence of rheumatic conditions in young individuals. Genetic mutations were identified as one of the contributing factors fuelling the rise in rheumatic diseases. The conference also shed light on the profound impact of arthritis, on various body systems, including the skin, kidneys, tear glands, and salivary glands.

The conference had discussions on strategies to alleviate healthcare expenses within the Indian healthcare landscape. Furthermore, the event underscored the importance of incorporating modern techniques, including artificial intelligence, to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

Recent research has unveiled the potential benefits of CAR T-cell therapy, increasingly being employed in cancer treatment, for managing arthritis. The therapy involves the collection of body cells and their reintroduction into the body to stimulate an immune response against the disease. Nevertheless, the conference recognised that the high cost of this treatment renders it inaccessible to most individuals. Participants at the conference called for concerted efforts to make such therapies more affordable to the public.

“Timely diagnosis is pivotal in effectively managing rheumatic conditions in young adults. Additionally, we must explore avenues to ensure that advanced treatments are accessible to all,” said Dr. Vishad Vishwanath, organising secretary of the conference. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, in his inaugural address, highlighted the remarkable advancements in the treatment of rheumatic diseases over the past two decades

