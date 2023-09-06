Akkulam lake rejuvenation project likely to be delayed

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the long-pending Akkulam lake rejuvenation and beautification project received administrative sanction from the state government, disputes in setting up the additional components related to tourism and the water quality maintenance clause between the state government and the contractor are likely to delay the project. The state tourism department and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) have planned a high-level discussion on the water quality maintenance issue with the contractor on Thursday. The tender submitted by the contractor, Hyderabad-based Sri Avantika Constructions, is under scrutiny by the government.

According to a source in the tourism department, the decision on finalising the tender will be taken only after a month. “The tender is under scrutiny by the KIIFB. Once it gets approval, we will start the work. Dredging and removal of hyacinths on the lake will be carried out on a priority basis. After cleaning the lake, we will start the beautification works. However, we are yet to reach an agreement with the contractor on the water quality maintenance. Discussions are going on in this regard. We will put in maximum effort to speed up the project, said an official of the tourism department.

Sources also said cost escalation is also a reason for the delay in getting approval for the project. The KIIFB had initially sanctioned Rs 64.13 crore for the rejuvenation project. However, Rs 32 crore more was needed for the completion of the project. Following this, the KIIFB sanctioned Rs 96 crore for the project, which was approved by the cabinet in July last year. The bidder had initially demanded around Rs 125 crore for executing the project, which is 100% more than the estimated cost.

The estimate was finalised at Rs 96 crore after negotiations. The KIIFB couldn’t approve the escalation cost, which is beyond 10%. Meanwhile, encroachment on the lake is a major issue. Civic authorities and the district administration have been turning a blind eye to the blatant violation of CRZ norms around the lake. Studies say the lake-spread area has decreased by 31.06% since 1942 and 9.86% within the last five years.The Akkulam lake rejuvenation project is expected to be completed within two years. A 15-year maintenance clause has been incorporated into the contract.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the long-pending Akkulam lake rejuvenation and beautification project received administrative sanction from the state government, disputes in setting up the additional components related to tourism and the water quality maintenance clause between the state government and the contractor are likely to delay the project. The state tourism department and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) have planned a high-level discussion on the water quality maintenance issue with the contractor on Thursday. The tender submitted by the contractor, Hyderabad-based Sri Avantika Constructions, is under scrutiny by the government. According to a source in the tourism department, the decision on finalising the tender will be taken only after a month. “The tender is under scrutiny by the KIIFB. Once it gets approval, we will start the work. Dredging and removal of hyacinths on the lake will be carried out on a priority basis. After cleaning the lake, we will start the beautification works. However, we are yet to reach an agreement with the contractor on the water quality maintenance. Discussions are going on in this regard. We will put in maximum effort to speed up the project, said an official of the tourism department. Sources also said cost escalation is also a reason for the delay in getting approval for the project. The KIIFB had initially sanctioned Rs 64.13 crore for the rejuvenation project. However, Rs 32 crore more was needed for the completion of the project. Following this, the KIIFB sanctioned Rs 96 crore for the project, which was approved by the cabinet in July last year. The bidder had initially demanded around Rs 125 crore for executing the project, which is 100% more than the estimated cost.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The estimate was finalised at Rs 96 crore after negotiations. The KIIFB couldn’t approve the escalation cost, which is beyond 10%. Meanwhile, encroachment on the lake is a major issue. Civic authorities and the district administration have been turning a blind eye to the blatant violation of CRZ norms around the lake. Studies say the lake-spread area has decreased by 31.06% since 1942 and 9.86% within the last five years.The Akkulam lake rejuvenation project is expected to be completed within two years. A 15-year maintenance clause has been incorporated into the contract.