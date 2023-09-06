Tardy data collection to hit Centre-sponsored educational projects in Kerala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Months after the Centre urged the state to provide comprehensive school-related data that is crucial for allocation of funds for many Centre-sponsored educational projects, the state is yet to fully complete the data collection exercise, especially of higher secondary students.

According to sources, the direction to submit the 54-field data that also includes Aadhaar data through the Centre’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) for the year 2022-23 was first given to the state in October last year. UDISE+ data is also used for assessing the performance of school education in the state. Noticing the tardy pace in data submission, the union education secretary wrote to the state again in June this year to speed up the process.

The communication, accessed by TNIE warned that non-submission of data would adversely affect the Union government’s budgetary allocation to Centre-sponsored schemes implemented through Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). The Centre had also urged the state to seed Aadhaar number in respect of maximum students possible while uploading the data in UDISE+ for the purpose of student benefit transfer to the state.

While most of the school data sought in UDISE+ could be made available for Classes 1 to 10, thanks to the state’s Sampoorna data portal, the authorities were clueless on how to collate the exhaustive data sought regarding the Higher Secondary section that was out of the ambit of Sampoorna. Though the data related to Plus-I students of 2022-23 academic year (presently in Plus-II) could be obtained, some schools are still grappling with data collection of the Plus-II students of 2022-23 who had completed the course in and left the institutions.

“It was just a few days ahead of the Onam vacation that the department woke up and sent a communication to higher secondary principals to get the data uploaded. Owing to the Onam holidays, the deadline was extended till September 2,” said a higher secondary school principal. Data related to students’ family income, APL/BPL status and a few other details sought through UDISE+ were not available in school records.

Meanwhile, the SSK has said the data sought through UDISE+ was very comprehensive and were not available in the current state databases. “Despite, the huge workload involved, we have been able to upload over 96% of the data sought,” said Supriya A R, state project director, SSK.

The official hoped that the Centre would take into account the practical difficulties involved in the exhaustive data collection exercise and hoped that projects for the current academic year are not adversely affected due to the delay in uploading the data.

CRUCIAL IN FUND ALLOCATION

Centre’s platform to classify school data in India, build credible database

Comprehensive school data, covering over 50 fields, from pre-primary to Plus-II

Crucial in fund allocation for various Centre-sponsored education projects

UDISE+ data used for school education rankings brought out by the Centre

