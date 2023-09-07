1st year KTU BTech classes from tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first year BTech classes in 143 engineering colleges affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will commence on September 8. The week-long induction programme for first semester BTech students will take place from September 8 to 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the induction programme online on Friday.

The induction programme is designed to provide students a better understanding and direction in their chosen field of study, as well as to make them aware of the course’s potential. While the university will conduct common sessions online, colleges will conduct offline sessions and training on their own. On September, 11 Anoop Nair, managing director, Martin Engineering Corporation, will interact with the students on the topic ‘A Roadmap for Graduate Students’.

On September 12, Dr Varghese Punnoose, head of the psychiatry department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, will conduct a talk on mental health of students.

Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh will deliver a speech on anti-narcotics on September 13. The concluding ceremony will be inaugurated by by Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

