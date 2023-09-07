Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1st year KTU BTech classes from tomorrow

The first year BTech classes in 143 engineering colleges affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will commence on September 8.

Published: 07th September 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

KTU

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (formerly Kerala Technological University) (Photo | ktu.edu.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first year BTech classes in 143 engineering colleges affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will commence on September 8. The week-long induction programme for first semester BTech students will take place from September 8 to 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the induction programme online on Friday.

The induction programme is designed to provide students a better understanding and direction in their chosen field of study, as well as to make them aware of the course’s potential. While the university will conduct common sessions online, colleges will conduct offline sessions and training on their own. On September, 11 Anoop Nair, managing director, Martin Engineering Corporation, will interact with the students on the topic ‘A Roadmap for Graduate Students’. 

On September 12, Dr Varghese Punnoose, head of the psychiatry department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, will conduct a talk on mental health of students.

Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh will deliver a speech on anti-narcotics on September 13. The concluding ceremony will be inaugurated by by Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp