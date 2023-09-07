44-year-old man held for killing younger brother

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvallam police on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man, Binu, from Vandithadam, on charges of murdering his younger brother, Raju, on August 28. According to the police, the motive behind the murder was Raju’s habit of taunting Binu for not going to work, which Binu found insulting. The incident occurred when the two brothers were alone at home.

Binu allegedly beat his brother to death and subsequently buried the body in a pit that had been dug up for waste disposal. The two brothers, along with their mother Devi, were residing together in their Vandithadam house. The incident took place when Devi was visiting relatives, and upon her return, she couldn’t locate Raju.

Devi grew suspicious after noticing a recently planted mango sapling uprooted and replanted over the waste pit. She shared her concerns with her daughter and reported the matter to the police. Subsequent inspection of the pit led to the discovery of the body parts.

