Applications invited for ASAP Kerala’s fitness trainer course
Published: 07th September 2023 08:02 AM | Last Updated: 07th September 2023 08:02 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASAP Kerala, a higher education initiative of the state government, has invited applications for fitness trainer course. The course offers numerous career prospects, including roles as a fitness/gym trainer and fitness coach.
The course is accredited with a National Skill Quality Framework Level-4 certification recognised by the Fitness and Sports Sector Council. Classes will be conducted at a fitness centre located in Varkala. To be eligible for enrolment, candidates must have a minimum educational qualification of Plus-II and should be at least seventeen years old. The course fee for the 300-hour programme is Rs 13,100.