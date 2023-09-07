Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Applications invited for ASAP Kerala’s fitness trainer course

The course is accredited with a National Skill Quality Framework Level-4 certification recognised by the Fitness and Sports Sector Council.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASAP Kerala, a higher education initiative of the state government, has invited applications for fitness trainer course. The course offers numerous career prospects, including roles as a fitness/gym trainer and fitness coach.

The course is accredited with a National Skill Quality Framework Level-4 certification recognised by the Fitness and Sports Sector Council. Classes will be conducted at a fitness centre located in Varkala. To be eligible for enrolment, candidates must have a minimum educational qualification of Plus-II and should be at least seventeen years old. The course fee for the 300-hour programme is Rs 13,100. 

