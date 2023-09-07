Construction of Peroorkada flyover likely to start within three months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decks have been cleared for the flyover proposed to decongest the busy Peroorkada junction in Thiruvananthapuram, two years after Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas laid its foundation stone in November 2021.

Construction of the 874-m-long flyover is likely to begin within three months, as the revenue department authorities are expected to issue the notification under Section 19 (1) of The Right of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation & Resettlement Act, 2013, in a week. This means the government will go ahead with acquiring land for the project.

Revenue department authorities said landowners will have a month to sound disputes and objections. After that, compensation will be awarded. Once compensation is disbursed, the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK), the implementing agency, will float a tender.

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, who played a major role in initiating the project, told TNIE that the land acquisition proceedings are nearing completion and the 19(1) notification will be issued in a week.

“It will take one month to disburse the compensation and one more for tender proceedings. So, we expect to start construction in three months. A week ago, RBDCK inspected the place, and opined that the flyover’s design should be changed due to a massive pipeline nearby. So, a new design is being readied,” Prasanth said.

As per the plan, the flyover will start near Lourdes Church at Peroorkada and culminate near St Jude’s Church at Vazhayila. Once built, it will reduce bottlenecks at the junction, where four busy roads, including the ones to Nedumangad and Kudappanakunnu, intersect. Besides building the flyover, there is a proposal to widen the road at Ambalamukku by 21m. However, final approval is pending from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Earlier, some residents had been reluctant to surrender land for the flyover. However, a public hearing was conducted, and many disputes were settled.

RBDCK had sought sanction for acquiring 160.65 acres in the Peroorkada and Kudappanakunnu villages for the flyover. The previous LDF government had proposed an underpass instead of a flyover, but dropped the plan after a study by RBDCK found there were many drinking water pipelines underneath the road.

Proposal to widen road

Notification as part of land acquisition to be issued in a week

Peroorkada is where four major roads, including the ones to Nedumangad and Kudappanakunnu, intersect

There is also a proposal to widen the road at Ambalamukku by 21m

TWO-LANE FLYOVER IN THE OFFING

The two-lane flyover will be built for Rs 55.42 crore with KIIFB’s assistance. The total cost, including land acquisition expenses, is expected to be around Rs 106.76 crore. The flyover will be the second major flyover in the city after the one at Bakery Junction



