Green Army joins campaign to make city garbage-free

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to promote the practice of waste segregation and source-level waste management, the City Corporation is gearing up to launch a campaign with the assistance of green volunteers affiliated with Green Army International, a platform established by the civic body to encourage volunteering for various social causes.

According to official sources, the civic body is in the process of formulating an action plan to engage green volunteers in enhancing waste management.

“Despite deploying members of the Haritha Karma Sena, some residents are not cooperating. We believe that changing this attitude requires sensitisation, and we are planning to enlist the support of these green volunteers for this purpose. We are working on a two-year action plan that will be implemented with the assistance of green volunteers,” stated an official.

So far, approximately 200 volunteers have registered with Green Army International. “The civic body aims to popularise kitchen bins and activate existing ones that are currently unused in households. Green volunteers can play a vital role in addressing residents’ concerns and highlighting the importance of source-level waste management,” explained another official. Ajay Sreedhar, a Green Army volunteer involved in the beautification of the Thumburmuzhy facility, shared that the volunteers are planning to beautify additional Thumburmuzhy facilities at Peroorkada. “It was a wonderful experience for us, and we accomplished it with the assistance of students from Pattom Girls Higher Secondary School,” he said.

Authorities are considering using volunteers to beautify material recovery facilities and aerobic bin units. “Recently, they enhanced the appearance of the Thumburmuzhy aerobic bins at Peroorkada. We aim to boost public participation, and decentralised waste management facilities should be welcoming places for the public. The Green Army will contribute to beautifying these locations,” said the official.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to promote the practice of waste segregation and source-level waste management, the City Corporation is gearing up to launch a campaign with the assistance of green volunteers affiliated with Green Army International, a platform established by the civic body to encourage volunteering for various social causes. According to official sources, the civic body is in the process of formulating an action plan to engage green volunteers in enhancing waste management. “Despite deploying members of the Haritha Karma Sena, some residents are not cooperating. We believe that changing this attitude requires sensitisation, and we are planning to enlist the support of these green volunteers for this purpose. We are working on a two-year action plan that will be implemented with the assistance of green volunteers,” stated an official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); So far, approximately 200 volunteers have registered with Green Army International. “The civic body aims to popularise kitchen bins and activate existing ones that are currently unused in households. Green volunteers can play a vital role in addressing residents’ concerns and highlighting the importance of source-level waste management,” explained another official. Ajay Sreedhar, a Green Army volunteer involved in the beautification of the Thumburmuzhy facility, shared that the volunteers are planning to beautify additional Thumburmuzhy facilities at Peroorkada. “It was a wonderful experience for us, and we accomplished it with the assistance of students from Pattom Girls Higher Secondary School,” he said. Authorities are considering using volunteers to beautify material recovery facilities and aerobic bin units. “Recently, they enhanced the appearance of the Thumburmuzhy aerobic bins at Peroorkada. We aim to boost public participation, and decentralised waste management facilities should be welcoming places for the public. The Green Army will contribute to beautifying these locations,” said the official.