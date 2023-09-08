Three SFI activists arrested for attacking son of CPM leader 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have arrested three SFI leaders for brutally attacking a first-year student during Onam celebrations at Government Sanskrit College in Thiruvananthapuram on August 24.

Adarsh, the son of Perumkadavila panchayat vice-president S Bindu and an SFI member himself, was allegedly assaulted by 10 people for refusing to take part in the sack race organised during the Onam celebrations.

The police arrested M Naseem, 26, of Santhivila near Nemom, Sachin, 26, of Karamana, and Jithu, 26, of Athiyannoor, but are yet to identify the other seven persons involved. Bindu and her family have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers.

attack during fete

First-year student was attacked during Onam celebrations at Government Sanskrit College in the capital city on August 24

Adarsh’s mother Bindu and her family, all CPM members, have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have arrested three SFI leaders for brutally attacking a first-year student during Onam celebrations at Government Sanskrit College in Thiruvananthapuram on August 24. Adarsh, the son of Perumkadavila panchayat vice-president S Bindu and an SFI member himself, was allegedly assaulted by 10 people for refusing to take part in the sack race organised during the Onam celebrations. The police arrested M Naseem, 26, of Santhivila near Nemom, Sachin, 26, of Karamana, and Jithu, 26, of Athiyannoor, but are yet to identify the other seven persons involved. Bindu and her family have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); attack during fete First-year student was attacked during Onam celebrations at Government Sanskrit College in the capital city on August 24 Adarsh’s mother Bindu and her family, all CPM members, have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers