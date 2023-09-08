Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three SFI activists arrested for attacking son of CPM leader 

Perumkadavila panchayat vice-president Bindu and her family have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers. 

Published: 08th September 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have arrested three SFI leaders for brutally attacking a first-year student during Onam celebrations at Government Sanskrit College in Thiruvananthapuram on August 24.

Adarsh, the son of Perumkadavila panchayat vice-president S Bindu and an SFI member himself, was allegedly assaulted by 10 people for refusing to take part in the sack race organised during the Onam celebrations.

The police arrested M Naseem, 26, of Santhivila near Nemom, Sachin, 26, of Karamana, and Jithu, 26, of Athiyannoor, but are yet to identify the other seven persons involved. Bindu and her family have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers. 

attack during fete

  • First-year student was attacked during Onam celebrations at Government Sanskrit College in  the capital city on August 24
  • Adarsh’s mother Bindu and her family, all CPM members, have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cantonment police SFI arrest Government Sanskrit College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp