Three SFI activists arrested for attacking son of CPM leader
Perumkadavila panchayat vice-president Bindu and her family have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers.
Published: 08th September 2023 09:55 AM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have arrested three SFI leaders for brutally attacking a first-year student during Onam celebrations at Government Sanskrit College in Thiruvananthapuram on August 24.
Adarsh, the son of Perumkadavila panchayat vice-president S Bindu and an SFI member himself, was allegedly assaulted by 10 people for refusing to take part in the sack race organised during the Onam celebrations.
The police arrested M Naseem, 26, of Santhivila near Nemom, Sachin, 26, of Karamana, and Jithu, 26, of Athiyannoor, but are yet to identify the other seven persons involved. Bindu and her family have lodged a complaint with the police and the party’s district unit seeking action against the attackers.
