Council demands invalidation of Rasalam’s fellow office-bearers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the Madras High Court invalidating Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam’s election as CSI moderator, a faction of the laity operating under the South Kerala Diocese Joint Committee banner demanded the invalidation of Rasalam’s fellow office-bearers too. They have announced their intention to approach the HC Division Bench on Friday.

-The decision regarding the election schedule for the new moderator will be made after the Madras High Court-appointed observer, retired Judge V Bharatidasan, assumes office on Friday. Following the Madras High Court’s annulment of the amendment that extended the retirement age of CSI priests and Bishops on Tuesday, the South Kerala Diocese Joint Committee has decided to escalate their efforts against the general secretary, deputy moderator and treasurer.

In their plea before the High Court, the committee had also requested their removal although this matter was not addressed.V T Mohanan, a whistleblower dedicated to combating corruption within the CSI Church, informed TNIE that the action council has chosen to file a case before the Madras High Court due to the location of the CSI headquarters in Tamil Nadu.

“Upon realising that Rasalam had garnered support from the authorities here, we decided to take our case to court in Chennai. We aim to petition the Madras High Court to invalidate the election victories of Father K Reuben Mark, deputy moderator (Telangana), C Fernandas Rathina Raja, secretary (Tamil Nadu), and B Vimal Sukumar, treasurer (Secunderabad),” Mohanan said.

The Madras High Court ruled on Tuesday that the moderator election must take place within the next four months. The South Kerala Diocese Joint Committee is urging the election observer to conduct elections in South Kerala Diocese (SKD).

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the South Kerala Diocese Joint Committee have been charged with unlawful assembly by supporters of Bishop Rasalam due to their exuberant march that took place on Tuesday at the MM Cathedral premises, located at LMS Junction here.

The Museum Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr P K Rose Bist, one of the complainants against Bishop Rasalam, along with 17 office-bearers and an additional 150 identifiable members. The FIR alleges that they caused damage to the boom barrier gate of MM Cathedral, resulting in damages estimated at Rs 80,000.

