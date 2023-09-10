53-year-old doctor found dead in Amayizhanchan canal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 53-year-old doctor was found on the Amayizhanchan canal at Kannammoola in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The deceased is Bipin, a resident of Krishna, Sun Temple Square, Muttada. He is survived by his wife, Minu who is also a doctor. Bipin was an anaesthetist at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The Medical College police have registered a case as per Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, Bipin’s body was found floating in the canal by local people around 2.30 pm. Soon, the police were informed. The body was identified by the doctor’s relatives.

The police said the doctor might have died by suicide by jumping into the canal after parking his car nearby. The incident might have taken place around 2 PM when Bipin came to the spot in his car. There is evidence like tablets, medicine bottles, and syringes to prove that he had consumed and injected sedatives inside the car before jumping into the canal, the police said.

“Bipin was suffering from depression for quite some time. He has been absent from the hospital for the past few days. The exact reason for the death will be known only after a post-mortem examination. We suspect that he used sedation medicines to end his life. A probe is on into the incident,” said P Harilal, Medical College inspector of police. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the medical college hospital. The post-mortem examination will be held on Sunday.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

