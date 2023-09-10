KSRTC staff misbehave with women, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In two separate incidents, a KSRTC conductor and a mechanic were arrested by Neyyattinkara and Malayinkeezhu police, respectively, for misbehaving and molesting women passengers in a KSRTC bus on Saturday.

In the first case, a woman passenger was physically assaulted by the conductor after she did not hear his instruction to shift from her seat to the front. The incident took place around 7:30 AM when the bus from Parassala to Neyyattinkara reached Thannimoodu. The accused is Plasith, 42, of Pozhiyoor. When the woman hesitated to take her seat, he shouted at her. Soon, the woman started recording the argument with him on her phone when Plasith assaulted her and tried to hold her neck. Later, the woman got down and filed a complaint with the police.

In the second incident, which took place at Meppukada around 7:50 AM, the accused, Pramod, 42, of Vattapara, molested the woman passenger. The bus was moving to Thiruvananthapuram from Kattakada. He is a mechanic for KSRTC. However, he was overpowered by other passengers who took him to the police station immediately.

Both were booked under the IPC Section 354 (punishment for outraging the modesty of women) and granted bail by the magistrate later.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In two separate incidents, a KSRTC conductor and a mechanic were arrested by Neyyattinkara and Malayinkeezhu police, respectively, for misbehaving and molesting women passengers in a KSRTC bus on Saturday. In the first case, a woman passenger was physically assaulted by the conductor after she did not hear his instruction to shift from her seat to the front. The incident took place around 7:30 AM when the bus from Parassala to Neyyattinkara reached Thannimoodu. The accused is Plasith, 42, of Pozhiyoor. When the woman hesitated to take her seat, he shouted at her. Soon, the woman started recording the argument with him on her phone when Plasith assaulted her and tried to hold her neck. Later, the woman got down and filed a complaint with the police. In the second incident, which took place at Meppukada around 7:50 AM, the accused, Pramod, 42, of Vattapara, molested the woman passenger. The bus was moving to Thiruvananthapuram from Kattakada. He is a mechanic for KSRTC. However, he was overpowered by other passengers who took him to the police station immediately. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Both were booked under the IPC Section 354 (punishment for outraging the modesty of women) and granted bail by the magistrate later.