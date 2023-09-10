Suspected job fraud: Police raid music academy, register case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police in association with the Rural Special Branch police team, raided ‘Jeevan Music Academy’ at Nellimoodu, near Neyyattinkara, following reports that the institution issued fake experience certificates to candidates to secure jobs in the police band through the Kerala Public Service Commission. The police conducted searches throughout the day and found several printed fake certificates.

The police have also registered a forgery case against the owner of the institution. However, further action, including arrest, will be taken only after receiving formal complaints.

Neyyattinkara CI Prathapachandran said a search was conducted and a case was registered based on the findings during the raid based on a news report. “We can take further action only based on a complaint. So we are waiting for aggrieved persons to register a complaint. Prima facie, there is fraudulent activity, and the company had given a fake experience certificate to a rank holder.

Similarly, more people may be involved in the case. A probe is on, and all the accused will be brought to book,” he said. The police conducted the raid following the instruction of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar. The state police intelligence unit has also started a probe into the incident. The PSC Vigilance Department will also initiate a probe to check whether any other institutions have perpetrated similar frauds.

The PSC had invited applications from candidates to join the music band, which is a part of the police force. Eligibility was plus two and experience in playing musical instruments. PSC asked the candidates to upload a one-year experience certificate on the website after the written test. However, the PSC did not ask for a certificate or mark list from the institute where the candidates had completed music studies.

