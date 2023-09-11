Over 10,000 cases registered in Excise department’s special Onam drive
11th September 2023
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During a special drive to curb the abuse of narcotic substances and illicit liquor in the state during Onam, the Excise enforcement squad registered a total of 10,469 cases.
As many as 841 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 833 cases, and 1,479 people were arrested in as many as 1,851 cases under the Abkari Act.
Drugs worth Rs 3.25 crore were seized as part of the Onam special drive, which started on August 6 and culminated on September 5. Congratulating the officials, Excise Minister M B Rajesh said that despite the busy festive season, the department personnel were able to take strong action against drug abuse.
The drive was carried out by roping in more officers, especially at the checkposts. Extensive checks were conducted on the border roads by the Kerala Excise Mobile Intervention Unit (KEMU). Control rooms were also started at state, district, and taluk levels. Inspections in licensed establishments were also strengthened, the minister said in a statement.
Ernakulam (92), Kottayam (90), and Alappuzha (87) reported the most drug cases, and Kasaragod the least - eight cases. Palakkad (185) and Kottayam (184) reported the most Abkari cases, and Wayanad the least - 55 cases. A fine of Rs 15.56 lakh has been imposed in 7,785 cases related to tobacco across the state. A total of 2,203 kilograms of tobacco products were seized.
Inspection overview
- 13,622 excise checks conducted
- 942 raids conducted (with other departments)
- 1,41,976 vehicles inspected, 56 impounded in drug cases, and 117 in Abkari cases
Contraband seized
- 409.6g of MDMA
- 77.64g of heroin
- 9g of brown sugar
- 8.6g of hashish
- 32.6g of hashish oil
- 83g of methamphetamine
- 50.84g of nitrazepam tablets
- 2.8g of tramadol
- 194.46kg of ganja and 310 ganja plants
- 1,069.1 litres of charayam
- 38,311 litres of wash
- 5,076.32 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor
- 585.4 litres of adulterated liquor
- 1,951.25 litres of non-state liquor