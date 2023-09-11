Thiruvananthapuram to host ayurveda fest; to focus on sector’s huge potential

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) will be held at Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram, from December 1 to 5. The event will focus on projecting Ayurveda’s huge potential in addressing the world’s health challenges and setting a platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders.

The conclave will be attended by scientists and 7,500 delegates from 75 countries. Over 750 research papers will be presented at various sessions of the meet, besides 750 poster presentations on the sidelines. The core theme of GAF 2023 is ‘Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda.’

The organisers have invited scientific papers from leading Ayurvedic practitioners, academics, researchers, students and R&D professionals from across the world for presentation at the flagship event. Apart from the focal theme of the seminar, papers can be submitted in all sub-specialities of Ayurveda, Allied Knowledge Systems, interdisciplinary areas in Ayurveda with modern sciences, medicinal plants drug development, policies and regulations.

Papers can also be submitted for special sessions on Ayurveda Biology, Vrikshayurveda and Ethno veterinary medicine. The abstracts of scientific papers should be submitted online on www.gafindia.org by October 15.

The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India; Department of Ayush; Government of Kerala; Ayurveda fraternity represented by AMAI, AMMOI, AHMA, KISMA, ADMA, Viswa Ayurveda Parishad and 14 other Ayurveda associations.

