Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

372 posts in Kerala's revenue department created to clear mounting land-switch applications

The land revenue commissioner had informed the government that clearing the files would require more human resources.

Published: 12th September 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By KS Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The mounting applications with revenue divisional offices for the conversion of paddy and wetlands and the scarcity of manpower to deal with the demand have opened up opportunities for job aspirants in the state.  The state government has decided to create 372 posts in the revenue department to settle the large number of applications. This includes 68 junior superintendent positions on a temporary basis and 181 clerical openings. 

The 181 clerical posts will be filled through the Public Service Commission (PSC). The government has also cleared the appointment of 123 surveyors on a temporary basis. 

Revenue offices across the state receive more than 500 online land conversion applications daily. It is estimated that over 2 lakh online applications have piled up. The land revenue commissioner had informed the government that clearing the files would require more human resources. The situation was worsened by the termination of temporary staff in June this year.    

The divisional offices have been entrusted with the evaluation of various documents related to land conversion, the scrutiny of reports submitted by village and agricultural officers, the calculation of fees, scrutiny of reports by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) in cases requiring site inspection, magisterial process, the determination of fair value, among others. The government receives around Rs 200 crore a year from settling land-conversion applications. 

.The department realised that appointing temporary staff to handle the work would further delay the process, as they have to be appointed through employment exchanges The whole procedure will take a minimum of six months. 

The department also found it impossible to issue temporary staff with usernames and passwords. Besides, handling land conversion files would require intermediatory officers like junior superintendents. The government took all these factors into consideration in assigning additional posts to the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revenue DepartmentPublic Service CommissionPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp