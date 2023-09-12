Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala sees massive surge in tourist arrivals, 20.1 per cent increase

There is a steady increase in the revenue generated by the state’s tourism sector from 2020 to 2022, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said.

Published: 12th September 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Domestic tourist arrivals saw a 20.1 per cent increase in the first half of 2023 when compared to last year. The state attracted 1,06,83,643 visitors from within the country in the first six months of this calendar year as compared to 88,95,593 in the corresponding period last year, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas informed the State Assembly on Monday.

The tourism sector made a  massive surge when compared with the pre-pandemic period, the Minister told the House. The number of foreign tourists in the first half of 2023 was 2,87,730 as compared to 1,05,960 during the corresponding period last year, an increase of 171.55 per cent.

There is a steady increase in the revenue generated by the state’s tourism sector from 2020 to 2022, the minister said. The tourism sector netted a  revenue of Rs 35168.42 crore in 2022  as against Rs 12285.91 crore in 2021 and Rs 11335.96 crore in 2020, he said.

Ernakulam district topped in domestic tourist arrivals with a figure of 22,16,250, followed by Idukki (18,01,502), Thiruvananthapuram (17,21,264),  Thrissur (11,67,788), Wayanad (8,71,664), and Kozhikode (6,74,237).

