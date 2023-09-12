Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KIIFB approves 13 projects worth Rs 343.71 crore

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the 46th meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) held on September 2, approval was granted for 13 projects totalling Rs 343.71 crore. To date, the board has approved a total of 1,073 projects valued at Rs 82,293.93 crore.

Among the newly approved projects, nine, with a combined cost of Rs 218.80 crore, fall under the Public Works Department, including land acquisition. 

The sanction was provided for a project worth Rs 24.98 crore aimed at enhancing the beautification and footpath infrastructure along the west coast canal from Arivalam in Varkala to Thottilpalam. 

Additionally, Rs 14.15 crore was allocated for the proposed centralised video surveillance system at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, while Rs 12.71 crore was approved for infrastructure development at the Government College, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, Rs 73.07 crore was designated for the development of the Muzhappilangad and Dharmadam beaches. 

The meeting also granted in-principle approval for the first phase of the genomic data centre, the work near-home project, and the Pinarayi educational hub.

