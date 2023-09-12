Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SNGOU okays curriculum framework of four-year UG degree programmes

Sree Narayana Guru Open University

Sree Narayana Guru Open University. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The academic council of Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) has approved the curriculum framework for its four-year undergraduate degree programmes. The council has also decided to implement an ‘open book’ system on an experimental basis for the evaluation of one paper in the postgraduate programme from the next academic year.

According to the Kollam-headquartered university, its curriculum framework is vastly different from the model curriculum framework of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) both in content and approach. 

Students, who enrol for the ‘one major and two minor’ UG programmes with 132 credits, have to learn value-added courses and skill development courses every year. This is unlike the KSHEC’s model curriculum framework that proposes teaching such courses only in the first year. 

A student who successfully completes three years of the programme can obtain a certificate and exit it. Students who continue in the fourth year should obtain an additional 44 credits. On obtaining the required number of credits, the student will be awarded either an honours degree or an honours with a research degree.

The academic council has also approved the latest academic programme of the university - B A Nano Entrepreneurship. The academic council meeting, chaired by  Vice-Chancellor P M Mubarak Pasha, also decided to recommend to the UGC to extend the admission deadline of various programmes of the 2023-24 academic year till October instead of the present deadline of September 30.

'Open book' system gets nod

