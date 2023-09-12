Trivandrum: Woman killed, four injured after lorry rams into bus stand

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: A 57-year-old woman died after being knocked down by a lorry while waiting for a bus in a waiting shed at Eliyavoor near Aryanad on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sheela, a native of Kulappada.

Four people, including three school students --- a kindergartener and two Class 3 children --- who were waiting at the site, sustained severe injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the lorry was travelling at excess speed and was coming from the Nedumangad side. It rammed into the waiting shed and veered off towards Karamana river. The vehicle was apparently being driven by the cleaner who was allegedly in an inebriated state.

The students and the deceased woman were pulled from underneath the lorry.

