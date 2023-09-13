Casteist remark at SC man who bagged Sabarimala’s ‘unniyappam’ bid; two booked in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident of alleged casteist atrocity, a 43-year-old Scheduled Caste (SC) man was verbally abused by two people belonging to an ‘upper caste’ for winning the tender for preparing “unniyappam” for Sabarimala in the upcoming pilgrimage season.

The incident took place in front of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) office near Nanthancode on September 2. Museum police have registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and other relevant sections of the IPC against Ramesh and Jagadeesh, who allegedly hurled casteist abuses at Subi, of Pallichal.

The duo had also taken part in the bid but was outdone by Subi. Ramesh and Jagadeesh have been listed as the first and the second accused, respectively.

Museum station house officer Manju Lal S said those who lost the bid approached the officials and requested to cancel the proceedings. Subi, who won the bid, and his business rivals, were summoned for a hearing. While outside the office, the accused saw Subi and allegedly hurled casteist slurs at him, the officer said.

Jagadeesh also spat on the ground to belittle Subi’s identity and threatened him that people of his caste could not enter the temple as long as the people from the ‘prominent caste’ were alive. The case will now be investigated by Cantonment Assistant Commissioner Stuart Keeler as only an officer of his rank or above can probe a case registered under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The police are yet to arrest the accused and Keeler said he is yet to take over the case and is awaiting the file.

Meanwhile, Subi was reluctant to respond and said he has been “pestered by lots of phone calls on the matter.” He said he would come up with a response at a suitable time.

