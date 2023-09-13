Scientist wall unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The science festival will be held in December. MLA V K Prashant, Keltron CMD N Narayana Murthy, and GSFK artistic director G Ajith Kumar took part in the event.

Published: 13th September 2023 06:46 AM

G R Anil

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil unveiled the ‘Scientist Wall’ at the Keltron compound in Vellayambalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil unveiled the ‘Scientist Wall’, a wall art prepared for the Global Science Festival Kerala at the Keltron compound in Vellayambalam, on Tuesday.

The science festival will be held in December. MLA V K Prashant, Keltron CMD N Narayana Murthy, and GSFK artistic director G Ajith Kumar took part in the event. Portraits of ten renowned Indian scientists, including Malayalee scientist Janaki Ammal are part of the Scientists Wall, along with a short description of their contributions in different fields of science.

Science Festival is being organised by the Kerala State Council for Science - Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE), Kerala State Science and Technology Environment Council, and Amuseum Art Science.

