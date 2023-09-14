LSG Minister M B Rajesh warns of strict action against erring officials

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent action will be taken against government officials who obstruct the starting of enterprises citing technical reasons, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh informed the state assembly on Wednesday. He said that training will be imparted to all local body secretaries in the state on how to respectfully handle the people coming to the government offices and deal with technical problems, based on a special syllabus. The minister was replying to a problem pointed out by K B Ganesh Kumar that the panchayat secretaries and engineers were arrogant and not heeding the instructions of the respective legislatures.

Govt to introduce e-health system in 120 health institutions in state The e-health system is set to be implemented in 120 health institutions within the state during this fiscal year, Health Minister Veena George said in the assembly session on Wednesday. The minister reported that the e-health system has already been put into operation in 594 health institutions, including primary health centres. Furthermore, preliminary measures have been initiated to extend e-health services to all locations. All hospitals have received directives to install POS machines to facilitate the introduction of e-payment systems.

No policy decision on caste census: Govt

The state government has not taken a policy decision on whether to undertake a ‘caste census’ in the state, Minister for the Welfare of SC/ST and Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan informed the assembly. The minister was replying to a submission by P K Basheer of the Muslim League. The minister said the Centre has informed that states were free to carry out social and economic censuses on their own and also to prepare lists of socially and educationally backward sections. This was as per the provisions of the 105th Amendment to the Constitution.

Govt ‘examining’ J B Koshy panel report recommendations

The government is presently “examining” the recommendations of the J B Koshy Commission report on the socio-economic and educational issues faced by Christian minorities in the state. Minister V Abdurahiman informed the assembly on Wednesday that the comprehensive report of the commission has 285 recommendations. “These recommendations are being examined by various departments, including the department of minority affairs,” the minister said. The commission, headed by Justice (Retd) J B Koshy, was constituted in November 2020 and the terms of reference were finalised in February 2021.

‘Action against illegally-operating MLM companies’

The state government will regulate the functioning of direct sales and multi-level marketing (MLM) companies in the state. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil informed the assembly on Wednesday. He also said the state government would protect genuine MLM companies. The minister said strong action will be taken against multilevel marketing companies that are operating illegally.

