Solar scam: K Sudhakaran comes out against Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has taken up cudgels against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the CBI report on the conspiracy angle in the solar sex scam against former CM Oommen Chandy.

Sudhakaran said Pinarayi’s claim that he has not got the CBI’s final report is a blatant lie. In a statement issued here, Sudhakaran clarified that the LDF government had received the CBI’s final report as early as June 19.

Coming down heavily on the chief minister, Sudhakaran said that the post of chief minister, which is a highly venerable position, has been denigrated. He said that senior government pleader S Chandrasekharan Nair had filed an application before the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking a copy of the CBI’s final report. Accordingly, the report was given to him on June 19.

“It is clearly mentioned in the 76-age report that a copy has been given to the LDF government on June 19. After sitting on the report for three months, the chief minister came out with a blatant lie in the Legislative Assembly which violated the rights of legislators. The CPM took cruel steps to ensure that the UDF government does not come back to power,” said Sudhakaran.

He also blamed the CM for not taking any steps against the kingpin in the solar scam, K B Ganesh Kumar, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and LDF convener E P Jayarajan. Sudhakaran also came down on controversial middleman Nandakumar for his involvement in foisting a case against the late chief minister.

