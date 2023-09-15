Gazette notification issued for underpass at Balaramapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government issued a gazette notification for the proposed underpass at Balaramapuram junction, as part of the four-lane widening of the Kodinada-Vazhimukku stretch. Earlier, there were rumours that the government had dropped the underpass plan following opposition from traders.

As per the notification issued on Monday, the survey proceedings for the underpass will begin soon on the land that falls under Balaramapuram and Pallichal villages. It was also notified that the owners of the properties in the to-be land should approach a surveyor to measure and demarcate the boundaries of their plots.

Earlier, a lack of clarity prevailed over the proposed underpass on the stretch as four months ago, a group of traders from Balaramapuram met with Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and demanded the scrapping of the project. They argued that the opening of Mukkola-Karode NH 66 has significantly reduced traffic along Balaramapuram. The traders also expressed concerns that the underpass was unnecessary and would negatively impact business in the town.

The underpass has been proposed from Kodinada to Chaliyar Street on the main road, an area that has seen significant work done as part of the development project. The underpass would require a widening of the road to 38.8 metres for a 470-metre length. Sources close to the Kerala Road Fund Board, which oversees the construction of the underpass, said its design is complete and will be submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for approval shortly.

The action council formed for the development of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road welcomed the government’s decision to acquire the land for the underpass at Balaramapuram junction. The council opined that the government’s decision to go ahead with the construction with the foresight of the traffic problems that may arise in Balaramapuram during the commissioning of Vizhinjam port shows the will of the government.

Meanwhile, the land acquisition for the widening of the Kodinada-Vazhimukku stretch is progressing rapidly. Revenue authorities stated that compensation distribution would commence within two months. The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February 2021.

