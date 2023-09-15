Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government aims to eradicate FMD by 2030: Minister Chinchu Rani

She was speaking after inaugurating a foot and mouth disease awareness seminar organised by the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Livestock Management Training Centre and Karakulam panchayat.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Foot and Mouth disease

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani said on Thursday that the government aims to eradicate foot and mouth disease (FMD) by 2030. According to her, preliminary steps have been taken to bring the combination vaccine for the disease and haemorrhagic septicaemia, which has been a success in Haryana. 

She was speaking after inaugurating a foot and mouth disease (FMD) awareness seminar jointly organised by the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, Livestock Management Training Centre, Kudappanakunnu, and Karakulam panchayat. 

“The compensation for bird and swine flues is causing a huge burden on the government especially when the Central government is delaying their contribution,” said the minister. Karakula gram panchayat president U Lekha Rani presided over the function.

SIAD, one of the nation’s oldest FMD collaborating centres, has launched awareness camps for veterinarians, paravets and farmers from September 11 to 17, as part of a national campaign led by ICAR-NIFMD in Bhubaneswar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AnimalsFMDFoot and mouth disease State Institute for Animal Diseases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp