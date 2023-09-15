Government aims to eradicate FMD by 2030: Minister Chinchu Rani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani said on Thursday that the government aims to eradicate foot and mouth disease (FMD) by 2030. According to her, preliminary steps have been taken to bring the combination vaccine for the disease and haemorrhagic septicaemia, which has been a success in Haryana.

She was speaking after inaugurating a foot and mouth disease (FMD) awareness seminar jointly organised by the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, Livestock Management Training Centre, Kudappanakunnu, and Karakulam panchayat.

“The compensation for bird and swine flues is causing a huge burden on the government especially when the Central government is delaying their contribution,” said the minister. Karakula gram panchayat president U Lekha Rani presided over the function.

SIAD, one of the nation’s oldest FMD collaborating centres, has launched awareness camps for veterinarians, paravets and farmers from September 11 to 17, as part of a national campaign led by ICAR-NIFMD in Bhubaneswar.

