‘Centre initiatives will give boost to state campaigns’: Kerala Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the government setting the deadline of March 2024 for securing the goals laid down under ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has said the next three months were crucial for the ongoing second phase of the drive.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day review meeting of the campaign at Panchayat Association Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Organised by the local self-government department (LSGD), all major stakeholders from all 14 districts are participating in the meeting. The minister also called for undertaking a massive cleaning drive across the state starting on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Additional chief secretary, LSGD, Sarada Muraleedharan, and principal director M G Rajamanickam were also present.

Commenting on the performance of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS), Rajesh said reaching out to the households, collection of the prescribed user fees, and segregation of waste and processing of biowaste at source need to be improved. “Considering the target, our achievement is somewhere near the halfway mark. There is a need for a well-coordinated move during the days to come,” he suggested.

Rajesh said, “HKS members should be recruited in every ward of the state and they should visit all households as well as establishments under their jurisdiction on a regular basis to collect non-bio waste. They should be groomed as a professional team and enforcement teams should give special attention to bulk waste generators.”

The minister said there should not be any delay in disbursing the reward for those who inform of illegal waste disposal under the government’s reward scheme. “Officials should visit the field regularly and camera surveillance should be ensured at all vulnerable points,” he said.

Rajesh said the Union government’s initiatives like ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and ‘Swachhata League Season 2’ would give momentum to the state’s campaign. The minister also launched the logo of the ‘Swachhata League Season 2’ campaign on the occasion.

Directors of LSGD Alex Varghese and H Dinesan; KILA director general Joy Elamon; chief engineer Sandeep KG; chief town planner Pramod Kumar C P; KSWMP project director Jafar Malik; KSWMP deputy project director U V Jose; Suchitwa Mission executive director K T Balabhaskaran; and Clean Kerala Company MD G K Sureshkumar also attended.

