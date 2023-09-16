Eight nurses in Kerala get German Visa under ODEPC programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as eight nurses who are part of the first batch of ‘Work in Health, Germany’, a free recruitment programme run by Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) for nurses, are now on their way to Germany.

The recruitment is done in association with DEFA, a government agency in Germany. Training is provided by the German department of Kerala University. The project is implemented in collaboration with Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) under the labour department.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the issuance of their visas on Friday. ODEPC managing director Anoop K A and KASE chief operating officer Vinod T V were present. The nurses were given free training in the German language along with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

Those who clear the B1 level of the language can work as assistant nurses and those clearing the B2 level can become registered nurses. More nurses trained under the programme are expected to travel to Germany by next month.

