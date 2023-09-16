What a waste: CAG report highlights lapses in Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s waste management programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed serious deficiencies as well as wastage of money in the waste management programmes implemented by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

The much-highlighted Thumboormuzhi model of management and decentralised waste treatment plants are ailing due to lack of maintenance and carelessness of officers, said the CAG report, “Waste Management in Urban Local Bodies” that was tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

Bio-composter kitchen units

The corporation, as part of decentralised waste management, purchased and distributed 46,492 bio-composter kitchen bin units among households. A total of 46,492 bins each costing Rs 1,800, were distributed between 2016-17 and 2020-21. They included 15,833 bins that were distributed in the first phase and 30,659 bins that were distributed in the second. The total expenditure incurred was Rs 5.96 crore, with a committed liability of Rs 8.37 crore.

The Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s records showed that 14,505 households, which is 31.2 per cent of the total beneficiaries, were using the bio-composter kitchen bins as of October 2021. However, the CAG audit report said the numbers were fudged. The assumption had been made on the fact that the corporation supplied only an average of 3,627 bags of inoculum, which is a biological material used for inoculation, to households every month in 2020-21.

It was also found that the private agencies that had been entrusted with the collection of non-biodegradable waste from households were also collecting biodegradable waste from the houses. This indicated that the households were not utilising the bio-composter kitchen bins. The CAG report blamed the unauthorised collection of biodegradable waste from households, the irregular supply of inoculum and the lack of monitoring by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation for the non-utilisation of nearly 70% of the bins distributed. The unproductive expenditure was Rs 3.35 crore, as per the report.

Aerobic bins (Thumboormuzhi units)

The Thumboormuzhi model waste management units, which had been launched with much fanfare by the previous government, also failed to live up to expectations, said the CAG report.

Thumboormuzhi is a type of aerobic bin composting unit that converts biodegradable waste into compost using inoculum. Inoculum is essential for bacterial growth and composting. Under this technique, equal layers of biodegradable waste and dry leaves are placed with the help of a wooden frame and inoculum is sprayed on top.

The process of composting takes place over a period of 90 days. The report said the corporation employed two persons per location for the fixed bin units and one person per location for the portable units. Around 350 to 396 workers were deployed to run the units, while an additional 252 to 298 workers were employed. This was done even though the actual requirement was just 98 workers. Due to this, the wasted expenditure was Rs 41.28 lakh per month.

What made matters worse was the fact that despite the deployment of excess personnel, only 73 per cent of units were found to be functional at the time of the CAG audit. As many as 53 workers who were recruited for the management of the bins were assigned other duties at the main office of the corporation and its two circle offices. The workers were unnecessarily deployed in 13 locations where the bins were defunct, the CAG report highlighted.

Biogas plants

According to the CAG audit report, several biogas plants installed by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation at public markets were found to be defunct. The corporation had installed 10 community-level biogas plants each having the capacity of one to two tonnes per day during the period between 2011-12 and 2015-16. The local body spent a total of Rs 19.5 lakh for the maintenance of five community-level biogas plants and Rs 11.31 lakh towards the AMC for five plants during 2019-20 and 2020-21. However, eight out of the 10 biogas plants were not functioning during October 2021, the audit period, the CAG report said..

In the Manacaud market, which is a dedicated market for bananas, the plant remained underutilised as only a small amount of bio-waste was produced there. In the Vallakkadavu market, plastic waste was fed into the biogas plant resulting in its closure. The audit observed that the non-engagement of dedicated personnel or the absence of regular awarding of AMC for management of the biogas plants resulted in the closing down of the plants.

WHAT WENT WRONG

Bio-composter kitchen bins

46,492 Bio-composter kitchen bin units distributed by the corporation

Rs 1,800 is the cost of a single unit

30,659 bins in the second phase

Rs 3.35 crore Unproductive expenditure

15,833 bins distributed in the first phase

31.2% of beneficiaries using bins now

Thumboormuzhi model

Thumboormuzhi model failed to keep up with the expectations

It is a type of aerobic bin composting unit for converting biodegradable waste into compost using inoculum

Corporation employed two persons per location for fixed bin units and one person per for portable units

350-396 workers were deployed to run the units whereas the actual requirement was 98 workers

Wasted expenditure was Rs 41.28 lakh per month

