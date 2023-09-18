KSITL bickers with Technopark over inviting RFP for QUAD first phase

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITL) appears to be at odds with Technopark, as the IT park issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the first phase of the highly anticipated ‘Quad’ project in Technopark Phase IV at Pallipuram without prior notification to KSITL.

The RFP was invited early this month for the selection of a co-developer to build and operate for the construction of the first IT building. KSITL officials, however, assert that they have been entrusted by the government to oversee the construction of various buildings in IT parks across Kerala.

Santhosh Babu, Managing Director of KSITL, emphasized that Technopark lacks the authority to independently issue an RFP. “The government has entrusted KSITL with the responsibility of handling proceedings related to buildings in IT parks. Therefore, we will not allow Technopark to proceed,”he said. The Kabani building, the primary structure in Technopark Phase IV, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February 2021 and offers 2 lakh square feet of space. KSITL was responsible for its construction.

In response, Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, asserted that Technopark has been authorised to construct the first IT building as part of the Quad project. He clarified, “We were previously authorised to oversee the proceedings for the first IT building that has now been tendered. Consequently, we are moving forward with the project. The RFP deadline is in October, and construction is expected to commence in January or February, with completion anticipated within two years. The Quad project envisions four buildings in total, with the first IT building currently in the tendering process, and Technopark possesses the necessary authority.”

The state government granted in-principle approval for the Rs 1,600 crore Quad project in January of this year. This integrated township project, slated for completion by mid-2025, involves the construction of 40 lakh sq ft of built-up space on 30 acres, encompassing office space, residential and commercial facilities, hospitals, and educational institutions.

Technopark will oversee the construction of an 8.5 lakh sq ft IT office complex on 5.5 acres at a cost of Rs 381 crore, which will be leased out to companies. Additionally, a co-developer will construct another IT/ITeS office complex covering 8,00,000 sq ft on 4.5 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore. Each of these buildings will be capable of accommodating 6,000 professionals. A residential complex spanning 14 lakh square feet will be developed on 106 acres at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

Sources from the IT department have highlighted the primary advantage of collaborating with private developers is to attract multinational companies and providing them with facilities to establish research and development centres. The IT department intends to further engage with additional developers to ensure that the state reaches its goal of achieving 10 million square feet of IT space by 2026.

Based on current statistics, the planned space will generate job opportunities, including 44 lakh sq ft in Technopark (generating 43,000 jobs), 15 lakh sq ft in Infopark (generating 20,000 jobs), and 4 lakh sq ft in Cyberpark (generating 4,000 jobs) over the next five years.

