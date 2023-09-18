PM Vishwakarma aims to support and protect traditional artisans: Jaishankar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PM Vishwa Karma project will play an important role in providing support to people engaged in traditional crafts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

He was participating as the chief guest at the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ event in Thiruvananthapuram. The event was organised by Southern Railway and the Union Ministry of MSME.

Jaishankar said Vishwakarmas have left a clear mark in preserving the culture and traditions of the country through their crafts. He also said that the Vishwakarma scheme will enable traditional artisans to go to the market and sell their goods.

The minister praised the hard work, dedication, and ability of traditional artisans to understand the minds of the people and produce handicraft products. He said that the scheme will not only provide financial assistance to Vishwakarmajars but will also provide training and market opportunities. PM Vishwakarma scheme will also be a key component for other initiatives such as ‘Vocal for Local’, One District One Product’ and ‘Make in India’.

Jaishankar said the crafts exhibition, held as part of the G20, showcased India’s age-old culture to world leaders. This will benefit the tourism sector of the country, he said. The inauguration of the Vishwakarma project at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was broadcast live at the event. Southern Railway divisional manager S M Sharma and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George were present.

At the PM Vishwakarma events at Lakshadweep and Kochi, Union Minister of State Darshana Jardosh and Coir Board Chairman D Kuppuramu were the chief guests, respectively.

‘Technology and traditions must move forward together’

T’Puram: Technology and traditions should support each other and move forward together, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said. He was interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Valiyamala, Thiruvananthapuram, on the topic ‘G20-Vikash Bharat’ as part of the Amrit Kaal-Vimarsh initiative. He said the country’s progress in the space sector, including the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, was highly appreciated at the G20 and BRICS summits.

