Thiruvananthapuram city police to update complainants on case status

In a bid to update the status of pending cases with the complainants, Thiruvananthapuram city police have started a new initiative – ‘Complainant Contact Programme’.

Published: 18th September 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

As part of it, city police commissioner C H Nagaraju has directed all investigating officers in the city police to ring up two complainants of under-investigation cases, two complainants of under-trial cases, and two petitioners who submitted pleas from each police station everyday.  

The officers will call and update the FIR complainants regarding the status of the case. It has been directed to ensure that every complainant gets an update on the case at least once a month. The updates should be meaningful and help the prosecution and the victim of the case in the long run. Supervisory officers have also been directed to randomly choose some complainants and check with them about the quality of updates given by the investigating officers.

