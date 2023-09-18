Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vazhamuttom Govt School project to be launched today

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of works on the school campus.

A model of the multi-storeyed building of the school

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The General Education Department will implement a Rs 11.30-crore project to upgrade the Government High School at Vazhamuttom in Thiruvananthapuram into a centre of excellence. In the first phase, a multi-storeyed building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.30 crore.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will lay the foundation stone for the first phase of works on the school campus at 9am on Monday. Of the Rs 6.30 crore, Rs 5 crore is allocated from the plan fund of the General Education Department, while the remaining amount will be arranged through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The second phase of work worth Rs 5 crore will begin in December. The entire work, to be completed in three phases, envisages the construction of 37 classrooms spread over 75,000sqft, seven staff rooms, one seminar hall, five utility rooms and two soft playing halls. The building will have 18 toilets in total.

