Delegation from Yukon in Canada visits Technopark

The delegation was given an insight on Kerala IT and Technopark by CEO Sanjeev Nair,  followed by an interaction with industry leaders and visits to IT companies here.

Published: 19th September 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 11:06 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delegation from Yukon province, Canada, led by the Premier Ranj Pillai, visited the Technopark on Friday to explore collaboration opportunities with IT companies of 
Technopark and also to know IT park’s vibrant ecosystem. 

The delegation included other esteemed members like Michael Prochazka, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Ziad Sahid, executive director of Tech Yukon, and Victor Thomas, president and CEO of Canada-India Business Council. 

The delegation was given an insight on Kerala IT and Technopark by CEO Sanjeev Nair,  followed by an interaction with industry leaders and visits to IT companies here. Industry leaders from Technopark, GTech secretary and centre head of Tata Elxsi Sreekumar V, GTech CEO Vishnu Nair, officials of NASSCOM and senior officials of Technopark participated in the discussions, underscoring the significance of international collab-oration in the technology sector. 

This visit signifies a promising step towards international cooperation in the realm of technology and innovation, as Yukon Province and Kerala explore avenues for mutual growth and development.

