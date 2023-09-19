Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

DYFI distributes pamphlet on trains against Railways’ apathy

The protests were held in Nagercoil- Kochuveli, Nagarcoil- Kochuveli Intercity, Kanyakumari Express, Malabar Express and Vanchinadu Express trains. 

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel method of protest, the workers of DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, distributed leaflets to the passengers of various trains in protest against the Railways’ decision to cut short the number of AC coaches in the trains running in the state. The workers boarded eight trains from different railway stations by paying the minimum ticket charges. 

The state-level protest was inaugurated by state president V Vaseef at the central railway station on Monday. Following this, workers under the leadership of district secretary Shiju Khan boarded the Pune Express, distributed leaflets and imparted awareness on the new development. 

Comments

