Ayush, grand old big cat of Thiruvananthapuram zoo, dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old hybrid lion, Ayush, belonging to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo died of age-related issues on Tuesday morning. With the death of Ayush, the lion population in the city zoo has come down to three, eight-year-old Gracy, five-year-old Nayla and six-year-old Leo.

Ayush was brought from Vandalur Zoo in Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in 2008. He was the grand old man among the big cats in the city zoo. Usually the lions in captivity have an average lifespan of only between 16-17 years. But Ayush went on to live for 22 years, which is sort of a record.

S Abu, Thiruvananthapuram museum and zoo director, told TNIE that over the past one week, Ayush was not taking food. “For the past three years, Ayush has been on geriatric treatment (sukha chikitsa) at the zoo veterinary hospital. He was also finding it difficult to roar. We did the postmortem and the carcass has been burned as per the rule,” said Abu.

As per the Wildlife Protection Act, big cats like lions and tigers have to be cremated so that the nails and teeth are not exhibited or misused by the public.

Ayush did give a scare to the zoo officials earlier on multiple occasions when he developed paralysis. But a team led by senior veterinary surgeon Dr Jacob Alexander gave him physiotherapy which helped Ayush to bounce back to life. He also had experienced septicemia, a life-threatening condition due to blood poisoning by bacteria. Ayush was ailng over the last two weeks.

