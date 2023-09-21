Satheesan seeks probe into I-T dept’s findings on Exalogic Solutions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has demanded an investigation into the findings of the I-T department’s interim settlement board that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena’s company Exalogic Solutions had received Rs 1.72 crore without providing any service to the CMRL.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Secretariat, Satheesan also questioned the chief minister’s claim during Tuesday’s press conference that the acronym PV amongst other politicians who had received funds from CMRL in the report of the board did not refer to Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The officers of CMRL had given a statement that the acronym PV denotes Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said. He also took a jibe at the CM saying “If a person goes by the statement of the CM, he would think that the CM had no relationship with the company.”

“The statutory body formed according to the Income Tax Rules -1961 had revealed that the transfer of Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic from CMRL was a violation of the law. Even though there was an agreement between the two companies, it was also revealed that no services had been provided to the CMRL.

The employees of CMRL had also given the same statement. The chief minister should respond to the allegation. The CM’s claim that the findings in the report were politically motivated has no reliability. The CM’s claims are weak,” he said.

