Special Branch commandant’s official vehicle catches fire at Vellayambalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The official vehicle of State Special Branch commandant Sujith was completely gutted after it caught fire at Vellayambalam here on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported as the driver, who was the sole traveller inside the car, rushed out of the vehicle following the fire incident.

The fire officials said AC gas leak is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. The incident took place around 5.30 pm when the car was moving towards Kowdiar from Vellayambalam roundabout.

Seeing the fire, the driver immediately informed the fire department. A fire unit from Chenkalchoola rushed to the spot and doused the fire in 15 minutes. By then the vehicle was completely gutted.

Following a spurt in incidence of vehicles catching fire in the state, the transport department had in last month initiated the setting up of a technical committee, tasked with investigating the underlying causes behind fire incidents.

Headed by the Road Safety Commissioner, the committee comprises seven experts and is slated to submit its findings within a span of two months. The decision emerged at a meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

During the meeting, technical experts said vehicle fire often arises from a combination of human-induced and mechanical defects as well as environmental factors.

Experts asserted that over half of the fire stems from issues related to electrical circuitry. Furthermore, they highlighted that the prime culprit is unauthorised modifications made to vehicles.

